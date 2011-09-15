OK, Seriously: If They're Going To Do A Deal Like This, Why Doesn't Microsoft Just Buy AOL And Yahoo?

Photo: Wikipedia

This morning, we learned that AOL, Yahoo, and Microsoft sales people will soon begin selling inventory on each other’s sites.The obvious question following this news is: If Microsoft, AOL, and Yahoo are going to go this far, why don’t they just merge into one mega-portal?



Why does MSN-Yahoo-AOL-HuffPo need three sales forces, three corporate finance departments, three HR departments, three email teams etc…

Isn’t there a lot of value to be had in slashing all that out and combining these things?

What’s standing in the way?

Oh yeah. Jerry Yang.

