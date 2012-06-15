OK, Now Gas Prices Are Really Too High: P. Diddy Now Flies Commercial

The “Now Gas Prices Are Too High” meme has been beaten almost to death: We’ve written about prayer groups asking the almighty for lower prices (then taking credit when it happens), software sales suffering because of the price at the pump, airlines cutting everything from in-flight movies to free pillows and blankets and Americans even sneaking across the Mexican border for cheap gas.

But, now, it appears gas prices are seriously too high: rap and media mogul P. Diddy is flying coach, or at least he thinks he is. It looks like 1st class to us, but it’s still American Airlines regardless (language may not be safe for work):



See Also:

Pump Prayer Group Claims Credit For Lower Gas Prices

Gas Perks: Companies Now Telling Employees To Stay Home

How To Make $5 Gas (Almost) Funny

Desperate Americans Sneak Across Mexican Border In Search of Cheap Gas

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.