OK! Magazine Loses $787,000 Per Issue

Celebrity gossip rag OK! loses a whopping $787,000 per issue, according to Keith Kelly, who crunches the numbers today from the magazine’s latest annual report.



That’s a total loss since its 2005 launch of $175.7 million, which Kelly says “qualifies as the most expensive magazine launch in the history of American publishing.”

But an exec from the magazine’s parent company offered some spin:

Paul Ashford, group editorial director of Northern & Shell, doesn’t consider the $175 million as a loss, he considers it “invested” cash.

In an e-mailed statement, Ashford wrote: “To clarify, we haven’t ‘lost’ $175 million, as you stated, but are proud to have invested $175 million in the magazine over time. This is certainly a suitable amount for a company like ours, with not only the means to do so, but a contin ued belief in its US product that is now the eighth-best selling magazine [on news stands] in the US.”

To be sure, OK!’s 2010 ad pages, through its May 31 issue, are up 26.9 per cent, according to Media Industry Newsletter.

