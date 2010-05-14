So Here Are All The Crazy People Who Might Buy Newsweek...

Newsweek has only been on the block for a week, but we’re already starting to lose track of all the names that have been floated as potential buyers.



Indeed, The Guardian reports that a whopping 70 bidders have emerged so far.

That’s a lot of people interested in owning a money-losing magazine that just posted a 38% decrease in advertising revenue.

Most of their identities remain a mystery. But plenty have gone public (or been outed).

Here are 9 people/companies that are possible future Newsweek owners >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.