So Here Are All The Crazy People Who Might Buy Newsweek...

Newsweek has only been on the block for a week, but we’re already starting to lose track of all the names that have been floated as potential buyers.
Indeed, The Guardian reports that a whopping 70 bidders have emerged so far.
That’s a lot of people interested in owning a money-losing magazine that just posted a 38% decrease in advertising revenue.
Most of their identities remain a mystery. But plenty have gone public (or been outed).
Here are 9 people/companies that are possible future Newsweek owners >>
Haim Saban is the billionaire investor, major Univision shareholder and Clinton pal who just announced he's bought back the 'Power Rangers' from Disney.
Saban apparently tried to buy Newsweek from The Washington Post Co. two years ago and was rebuffed. He now tells The Wall Street Journal that he's taking 'a serious look' at the magazine, pretty much because he's one of these people who 'would like to have a say in what happens in the world, and are willing to pay the price.'
The New York Observer reported Tuesday that Reuters was eyeing Newsweek, possibly as an opportunity to further compete with its rival news service, Bloomberg. (Pictured above: Reuters CEO Tom Glocer.)
Speaking of Bloomberg, it's also been mentioned as a possible bidder. But does it really need to own a second news magazine with the word 'week' in its title? (Pictured above: New York City mayor Michael of the same last name, who owns the media company.)
UPDATE: A Bloomberg spokesperson emailed us to say the company is not interested in buying Newsweek.
Along with Reuters, The New York Observer's report also named Allbritton Communications, Politico's parent company, as an interested bidder.
Then there's Mexican billionaire New York Times investor Carlos Slim, whose name caused a stir when it was mentioned in a report last week by The New York Post's Keith Kelly, who claimed Slim had taken a meeting with Newsweek execs right after the magazine went up for sale.
Slim quickly denied the rumour.
Rupert Murdoch is another mogul who's come under speculation, but a News Corp. spokesperson has said the News Corp. CEO has 'no plans to bid' on Newsweek.
Ditto Mort Zuckerman, the owner of U.S. News and World Report.
When reached by Michael Calderone of Yahoo! News, Zuckerman dodged the bullet by saying he was in a meeting and couldn't talk. But might he be envisioning a merger between U.S. News and Newsweek? (U.S. Newsweek?)
We're still waiting to find out the names of the 'two billionaires' who left voicemails for Newsweek editor in chief Jon Meacham the day news of the sale broke. As you'll recall, Meacham has said he's trying to round up financiers to put together his own bid for the magazine.
