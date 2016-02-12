OK Go's new music video in zero-gravity is so insanely good

With hits like “This Too Shall Pass,” OK Cupid has mastered the viral music video.
Today, they dropped their video, which is for their song “Upside Down & Inside Out.” They shot the accompanying music video in zero gravity. The result is eye-popping.
You can watch the full music video on their Facebook page.
Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Alana Yzola
Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.