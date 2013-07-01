OK Go Likes Working With Brands More Than Record Labels [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



OK Go’s Damian Kulash thinks that it’s easier to work with brands than it is with record labels. He told Ad Age that while record labels try to make brands fit into a certain mould, “brands, generally, if you find the right relationships, they want the same things you do.” And OK Go has done a lot of branded promotions.

Chobani is looking for a new ad agency.

Downton Abbey is making its own line of branded wine.

The E*Trade baby is going into retirement. Ad Age thinks that these are his shining moments.

BBDO’s Collin Douma is leaving his post as SVP group planning director to Publicis Kaplan Thaler.

Here’s how fashion brands are using Vine.

The FTC updated its Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act today with some new restrictions.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

A Major PR CEO Said The Industry Is ‘Too Feminized’

Nordstrom Is Taking Pinterest To The Next Level

The 25 Most Influential Ad Execs On Twitter

This Creepy Art Project Dies A Little Every Time It’s ‘Liked’ On Facebook

How Facebook Is Trying To Save Itself (And Advertisers) From Sexual, Violent, NSFW Content

How Quiet Geniuses Can Cope With Working At An Ad Agency

Here’s Why Las Vegas Tourism Officials Are Sending Letters To Facebook And Google

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.