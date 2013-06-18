OK Go! Showed Up At The One Club Awards In LA, And Here's What Happened ...

OK Go! performing at the One Show Entertainment awards.

The One Club, an ad business association for creative professionals, held its awards show for branded entertainment marketing recently, honouring agencies who create media content that isn’t simply advertising.



Winners included Leo Burnett New York, which won Best of Show for “New York Writes Itself,” for the Village Voice. It’s an ongoing web project where people submit random stuff hesrd on the streets of New York and it gets turned into mini play scripts.

Gold Pencil winners included “Real Beauty Sketches” for Dove by Ogilvy, “The Beauty Inside, Episode 1” for Intel & Toshiba by Pereira & O’Dell, and “Hashtag Killer Case Study,” in which Haitians read tweets with the hashtag #Firstworldproblems for the charity Water is Life, by DDB New York.

The One Show Entertainment awards ceremony was held at Deutsch LA, … and OK Go! provided the music.

