We'd Like To See Someone Use Flash To Make A Music Video This Awesome

Ellis Hamburger

The band OK Go teamed up with Google and choreographer masterminds Pilobilus to create an exciting new music video that takes advantage of Google Chrome’s HTML 5 prowess.

Visit allisnotlo.st, enter in a message (which you find more about at the end of the video), and press Go. It takes a minute to load, but it’s worth the wait.

What’s most interesting about the music video is that it’s not actually a video, but a bunch of tiny Chrome windows dancing together, each one displaying a different image. Windows fly around your screen, like members of a digital ballet troupe.

See below for some screenshots:

okgo video 1
okgo video 3
okgo video 4

