We'd Like To See Someone Use Flash To Make A Music Video This Awesome

The band OK Go teamed up with Google and choreographer masterminds Pilobilus to create an exciting new music video that takes advantage of Google Chrome’s HTML 5 prowess.
Visit allisnotlo.st, enter in a message (which you find more about at the end of the video), and press Go. It takes a minute to load, but it’s worth the wait.
What’s most interesting about the music video is that it’s not actually a video, but a bunch of tiny Chrome windows dancing together, each one displaying a different image. Windows fly around your screen, like members of a digital ballet troupe.
See below for some screenshots:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.