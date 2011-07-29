We'd Like To See Someone Use Flash To Make A Music Video This Awesome

The band OK Go teamed up with Google and choreographer masterminds Pilobilus to create an exciting new music video that takes advantage of Google Chrome’s HTML 5 prowess.



Visit allisnotlo.st, enter in a message (which you find more about at the end of the video), and press Go. It takes a minute to load, but it’s worth the wait.

What’s most interesting about the music video is that it’s not actually a video, but a bunch of tiny Chrome windows dancing together, each one displaying a different image. Windows fly around your screen, like members of a digital ballet troupe.

See below for some screenshots:

