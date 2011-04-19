See How OK Cupid's Amazingly Sarcastic Customer Service Policy Devolved Into A User Threatening Violence

Photo: angiibiites

In August 2008, OK Cupid user Cave Creek Arizona wrote to the company complaining about the presence of Spanish on the site.His typo-ridden email started with an offensive tone — “I live in Arizona and im fed up on how everything has beening turning into hablo espanol” — and devolved from there. (“I hope you realise you are contributing to the help of illegal immigration and terrorism.”)



Here’s where it gets good.

Instead of the usual bland pr response, user Cave Creek Arizona received awesomely sarcastic replies from not one, not two, but three OK Cupid employees. And we mean awesome.

Naturally this made Cave Creek Arizona even angrier. He responded to one of the emails, starting a back-and-forth with OK Cupid software developer Eli Gwynn. The conversation quickly got out of hand. Behold.

