See How OK Cupid's Amazingly Sarcastic Customer Service Policy Devolved Into A User Threatening Violence

In August 2008, OK Cupid user Cave Creek Arizona wrote to the company complaining about the presence of Spanish on the site.His typo-ridden email started with an offensive tone — “I live in Arizona and im fed up on how everything has beening turning into hablo espanol” — and devolved from there. (“I hope you realise you are contributing to the help of illegal immigration and terrorism.”)
Here’s where it gets good.
Instead of the usual bland pr response, user Cave Creek Arizona received awesomely sarcastic replies from not one, not two, but three OK Cupid employees. And we mean awesome.
Naturally this made Cave Creek Arizona even angrier. He responded to one of the emails, starting a back-and-forth with OK Cupid software developer Eli Gwynn. The conversation quickly got out of hand. Behold.
From: Vinay Pai ([email protected])
It's actually worse than that... the pixels our pages are made from are made in China, putting millions of hard working American pixels out of work. It's unfortunate, but it's really hard to stay competitive with all the increase in cost. We considered switching to black and white because they're so much cheaper than coloured pixels, but that upset a lot of people. It's a tough choice... I hope you can be more understanding :(
From: Eli Gwynn ([email protected])
I've been considering taking it on as my next project to overhaul the whole nationality/ethnicity restrictions of the site. Hopefully we can get to the point where only people of native continental ancestry have active accounts and all communication happens in Navajo, Hopi, or Algonquin. The last thing we want is outsiders undermining our proud continental heritage. I'll also be changing my username to RepliesWithSwiftSarcasm.
Eli - Soon to be known as 'Coyote Compiler Whisperer'
Cave Creek Arizona-How about 'dick with teeth full of fists'? Or maybe 'little penis big incompetence'?
ELI-You're not the first person to insult us. It happens *every day* and we don't care.
Cave Creek Arizona-Yeah that really mature of you to respond like that, you this is a joke?
ELI-You're not the first person to contact us complaining about allowing non-english speakers on the site and then proceed to butcher the english language.
ELI - These are hardly the words of someone who writes to his internet dating site complaining about all of the spanish-speakers.
Cave Creek Arizona-if i saw you in person i would litter ally beat your face in until you are gargling your own blood.
On Aug 28, 2008, at 3:27 PM, Cave Creek Arizona wrote: > More broken english.>> -Cave Creek Arizona->
I deleted your account because I don't want you on our site. Do you recall how our exchange went?
1. You launched a complaint.
2. I responded sarcastically.
3. You threatened me with violence.
4. I deleted your account.
Take it to a judge. Go ahead and convince yourself that you'll be able to give us the kind of 'bad publicity' where OkCupid doesn't benefit. Eli
