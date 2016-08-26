The founders of Cards Against Humanity have created mean fortune cookies you can ship to your friends

The Cards Against Humanity founders are at it yet again with another prank — this time, in the form of fortune cookies.

They launched The OK Cookie Company to promote their new shipping company Blackbox, which launched on Tuesday.

The self-proclaimed “horrible fortune cookies” have a number of funny fortunes. Some of the highlights include: “You will probably die of a heart attack or something,” and “Today you will meet the love of your life. Or maybe not. I’m just a cookie.”

The fortune cookies come in boxes of 15, for $10 each. You can ship to most countries around the world.

The company created Blackbox as an alternative shipping company. Their intention is to partner with independent artists to help them ship their products to customers. Blackbox generates a “buy” button for the artists to put on their websites and then they process as the credit card and shipping information, taking it totally out of the artists’ hands.

As they say on their website: “Blackbox is the company we wish existed when we started Cards Against Humanity.”

