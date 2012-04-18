The Most Compelling Evidence That Proves OJ Simpson Was Innocent

In his new book, “O.J. Is Innocent And I Can Prove It,” private investigator William C. Dear argues that O.J. Simpson’s son, Jason, was actually the one who murdered Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson (and O.J. visited the scene of the crime shortly after it occurred).



Dear spent 18 years investigating the case and presents a compelling argument supported by new evidence.

Below Business Insider reporter Michael Kelley highlights four pieces of the damning findings that make Dear’s theory seem plausible.

Produced by Robert Libetti

