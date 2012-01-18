OJ Simpson's Miami House Gets Foreclosed On While He Serves Jail Time In Nevada

Photo: Bing Maps

JPMorgan recently initiated proceedings to foreclose on the Miami-area house of ex-NFLer O.J. Simpson, according to USA Today (via Zillow Blog).Simpson, who’s currently serving a nine-to-33-year sentence in Nevada for kidnapping and armed robbery, apparently couldn’t keep up with the payments on the home, which he bought in 2000 for $575,000.



The bank reportedly started an action to foreclose on the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Kendall in September. Simpson’s lawyers have since filed to dismiss the case.

The home is currently assessed at $478,000, according to the AP, citing Miami-Dade Circuit Court records.

