O.J. Simpson thinks Cuba Gooding, Jr.'s 'head is too small' to play him

An upcoming book promises to shed some light on O.J. Simpson’s life in prison.

And although he hasn’t watched FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” he’s hearing about it from friends and has some words for Cuba Gooding, Jr., the actor playing him on the biographical miniseries.

That’s according to New York Post’s Page Six interview with former prison guard Jeffrey Felix, who became friendly with the former football star while working at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada, and is turning the experience into a book. Simpson is currently serving the remainder of a 15-year sentence for armed robbery and kidnapping. The prison doesn’t have FX or allow DVDs.

FX ‘People v. O.J. Simpson’ star Cuba Gooding, Jr., left, and O.J. Simpson.

“O.J. … says [Gooding’s] not tall enough and his head is too small. O.J. has a huge head,” Felix pointed out.

Apparently, Simpson is referred to as “Bobblehead” by prison mates. The former athlete is also 6’1″ while Gooding, Jr. is just 5’10”.

Simpson also thinks the show’s depiction of events makes him look guilty of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. For example, it shows him failing a lie-detector test.

“That’s a complete flunk,” the former prison guard-turned-writer said. “But O.J. told me [years ago] he passed the lie detector.”

Felix’s book, “Guarding the Juice,” will be available in March from publisher ThomasMax.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.