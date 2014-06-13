The OJ Simpson saga began 20 years ago today -- Here's why his son should be a suspect

In an exhaustive new book titled “O.J. Is Innocent And I Can Prove It,” private investigator William C. Dear details his 18-year investigation of the June 12, 1994, murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Dear concludes that O.J. didn’t kill his wife and her friend — but he did visit the scene of the crime shortly after it occurred — and that evidence suggests his son Jason (who was 24 at the time) did it in a rage killing.

Dear made a list of all potential suspects, visited the crime scene and other relevant places, conducted interviews, established a clear timeline of events, debunked alibis, collected evidence and generally aimed to subvert false assumptions made by the LAPD.

Dear’s goal is that the information “will lead to the convening of a special grand jury, an arrest, and a conviction for these senseless murders.”

To most of those who watched the famous “white Bronco” low-speed chase and trial after the killings in 1994, it will likely seem inconceivable that someone other than Simpson committed the murders, but Dear cites some compelling evidence to support his case.

At the very least, it seems Jason Simpson should have been considered a suspect, which he never was.

(And if there is any conceivable explanation for OJ’s bizarre behaviour after the murders other than that he killed his wife, it is that he knew that his son had killed his wife and wanted to protect him.)

Importantly, this is not the first time Dear has investigated a murder. He used the same method to solve the murder of an Ohio man named Dean Milo, which resulted in 11 people (including Milo’s brother) being sent to jail.

We’ve pulled out the biggest reasons why Dear considers OJ’s son a major suspect.

