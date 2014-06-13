The OJ Simpson saga began 20 years ago today -- Here's why his son should be a suspect

In an exhaustive new book titled “O.J. Is Innocent And I Can Prove It,” private investigator William C. Dear details his 18-year investigation of the June 12, 1994, murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.
Dear concludes that O.J. didn’t kill his wife and her friend — but he did visit the scene of the crime shortly after it occurred — and that evidence suggests his son Jason (who was 24 at the time) did it in a rage killing.
Dear made a list of all potential suspects, visited the crime scene and other relevant places, conducted interviews, established a clear timeline of events, debunked alibis, collected evidence and generally aimed to subvert false assumptions made by the LAPD.
Dear’s goal is that the information “will lead to the convening of a special grand jury, an arrest, and a conviction for these senseless murders.”
To most of those who watched the famous “white Bronco” low-speed chase and trial after the killings in 1994, it will likely seem inconceivable that someone other than Simpson committed the murders, but Dear cites some compelling evidence to support his case.
At the very least, it seems Jason Simpson should have been considered a suspect, which he never was.
(And if there is any conceivable explanation for OJ’s bizarre behaviour after the murders other than that he killed his wife, it is that he knew that his son had killed his wife and wanted to protect him.)
Importantly, this is not the first time Dear has investigated a murder. He used the same method to solve the murder of an Ohio man named Dean Milo, which resulted in 11 people (including Milo’s brother) being sent to jail.
We’ve pulled out the biggest reasons why Dear considers OJ’s son a major suspect.
Prior to the killings, OJ's son Jason was diagnosed with 'intermittent rage disorder' (AKA Jekyll and Hyde syndrome) and was given the drug Depakote to control his rage and seizures
This content comes entirely from O.J. Is Innocent And I Can Prove It and is published with permission from author William Dear. Business Insider cannot confirm his claims.
Jason abused alcohol, ecstasy and cocaine as early as age 14; police reports indicate that he was arrested at least four times (including DUI, driving with a suspended licence and assault with a deadly weapon) while medical records reveal at least three suicide attempts
This content comes entirely from O.J. Is Innocent And I Can Prove It and is published with permission from author William Dear. Business Insider cannot confirm his claims.
A note titled 'Dear Jason' that described the writer as being three persons was identified by handwriting experts as being written by Jason Simpson; he also wrote about killing anyone who hurt his loved ones and how he felt like 'Jekyll and Hyde' (in diaries obtained by Dear)
This content comes entirely from O.J. Is Innocent And I Can Prove It and is published with permission from author William Dear. Business Insider cannot confirm his claims.
In January 1994, six months before the killings, Jason went to the emergency room because he heard voices of people who weren't there and said he felt as if he was 'going to rage' because he ran out of Depakote; he stopped taking Depakote two months before the murders
From O.J. Is Innocent And I Can Prove It. Content and photos published with permission of author William C. Dear.
In his past, Jason had nearly killed a girlfriend (with a knife) and almost seriously injured another in fits of rage (whereas O.J. has been accused of domestic abuse but he has never been arrested for assault and was not prone to use weapons to settle a dispute)
This content comes entirely from O.J. Is Innocent And I Can Prove It and is published with permission from author William Dear. Business Insider cannot confirm his claims.
The night of the murders, Jason expected Nicole Brown Simpson's family to dine at the restaurant where he was working, but Brown Simpson chose another restaurant (probably without telling Jason)
This content comes entirely from O.J. Is Innocent And I Can Prove It and is published with permission from author William Dear. Business Insider cannot confirm his claims.
The murders took place between 9:45 and 10:05 p.m.; Jason was by himself after approximately 9:50 p.m. and 'has no alibi that can be supported by anyone else as to where he was while the killings occurred.'
This content comes entirely from O.J. Is Innocent And I Can Prove It and is published with permission from author William Dear. Business Insider cannot confirm his claims.
Jason's time card for the night of the murders was handwritten, despite the fact that the electronic time clock was working
This content comes entirely from O.J. Is Innocent And I Can Prove It and is published with permission from author William Dear. Business Insider cannot confirm his claims.
The black 'navy watch cap' found at the crime scene contained animal hair and hair fibres that did not match O.J.
This content comes entirely from O.J. Is Innocent And I Can Prove It and is published with permission from author William Dear. Business Insider cannot confirm his claims.
Photographs obtained from Jason's storage locker show that Jason wore watch caps often; one (dated 3/24/93) shows him sitting with his dog while wearing a cap identical to the one found at the crime scene
This content comes entirely from O.J. Is Innocent And I Can Prove It and is published with permission from author William Dear. Business Insider cannot confirm his claims.
The day after the murders (and four days prior to his arrest), O.J. hired top criminal attorney Carl Jones to represent Jason even though he wasn't a suspect
This content comes entirely from O.J. Is Innocent And I Can Prove It and is published with permission from author William Dear. Business Insider cannot confirm his claims.
One of Jason's ex-classmates informed Dear that Jason was trained in hand-to-hand combat as well as field knife training while attending the Army and Navy Academy, whereas O.J. hates the sight of blood
This content comes entirely from O.J. Is Innocent And I Can Prove It and is published with permission from author William Dear. Business Insider cannot confirm his claims.
Dear bought contents of a storage locker owned by Jason Simpson around the time of the murders and found a knife that matched the description of the murder weapon. 'After examination of (Jason's) knife by a world-renowned forensic scientist, the butt of the knife appears to match the blow/injury Nicole Simpson suffered on the top of her head' (whereas O.J.'s Swiss Army knife and stilleto were conclusively ruled out as the murder weapon)
This content comes entirely from O.J. Is Innocent And I Can Prove It and is published with permission from author William Dear. Business Insider cannot confirm his claims.
Based on pictures of Ron Goldman's badly bruised and swollen hands, he must have struck hard blows to the assailant; the next day O.J. voluntarily stripped at the LAPD and there were no marks or bruises that indicated he had been in a scuffle
This content comes entirely from O.J. Is Innocent And I Can Prove It and is published with permission from author William Dear. Business Insider cannot confirm his claims.
The LAPD found 15 separate unidentified fingerprints at the crime scene (none belonged to O.J. and police never compared Jason's fingerprints)
This content comes entirely from O.J. Is Innocent And I Can Prove It and is published with permission from author William Dear. Business Insider cannot confirm his claims.
'Investigators found blood and skin under Nicole's fingernails ... along with blood drops on her back that didn't match those of O.J.' (Jason was never interviewed and never gave a DNA sample)
This content comes entirely from O.J. Is Innocent And I Can Prove It and is published with permission from author William Dear. Business Insider cannot confirm his claims.
Three crime scene experts studied the investigative material and determined that 'Jason Simpson should have been considered a major suspect in the murders.'
This content comes entirely from O.J. Is Innocent And I Can Prove It and is published with permission from author William Dear. Business Insider cannot confirm his claims.
Four doctors reviewed the investigative material along with Jason's records and determined that 'Jason Simpson is psychologically disturbed and in need of help.'
This content comes entirely from O.J. Is Innocent And I Can Prove It and is published with permission from author William Dear. Business Insider cannot confirm his claims.
Jason's psychiatrist said that 'if Jason was guilty he could never be convicted because of his mental condition.'
This content comes entirely from O.J. Is Innocent And I Can Prove It and is published with permission from author William Dear. Business Insider cannot confirm his claims.
One of Dear's colleagues told BI that Jason Simpson's whereabouts are currently unknown; O.J. has been in prison since 2008 (for armed robbery)...
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.