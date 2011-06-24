The "O.J. Simpson Just Confessed To Oprah" Story Is Bogus

rumours are flying all over the internet that the O.J. Simpson wants to confess to the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole, and Ronald Goldman.



Confess to Oprah Winfrey, of course.

The reports are all based on a National Enquirer story that says O.J. gave a jailhouse interview with an Oprah producer, and told the producer that he murdered his ex-wife in self-defence after she pulled a knife on him. (The story is not on their website.)

However, Oprah people’s are denying that such a conversation ever happened.

So what’s really going on? Well, Oprah did give an interview last week saying she wants an interview with Simpson … but only the condition that he comes clean. She wants the confession to jump start the ratings on her new network and she still thinks she can get.

But it just hasn’t happened yet. Looks like the Enquirer just took the idea and ran with it. Just wishful thinking by everyone involved. Until Oprah herself confirms that its happening, we’re not going to believe it.

It’s unlikely that O.J. will ever confess no matter how much money it makes him. There’s no statute of limitations on murder and even though he was was already acquitted of the crime, the government would surely find some way to reopen the case and nail him.

