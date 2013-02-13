O.J. Simpson Reportedly Hosted A Super Bowl Bash In His Jail Cell

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

O.J. Simpson celebrated Super Bowl Sunday in style, albeit in his jail cell, the New York Post reports.Simpson hosted a viewing party in his 80-square-foot cell where he and his friends watched his own private TV, according to the New York Post.



Simpson was convicted in 2008 of robbery and kidnapping stemming from a 2007 casino hotel room confrontation, The New York Times reported at the time.

He’s currently serving a 33-year sentence stemming from that conviction.

In addition to his prowess on the football field, Simpson rose to national prominence when he was accused and ultimately acquitted in 1995 of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Simpson Brown.

Even though he’s now behind bars, Simpson, a former San Francisco 49er himself, still celebrated the big game in style.

“If you have the money, you can buy a TV at the inmate store and put it in your cell,” his producer friend Normal Pardo told the Post. “He’s like the Godfather of the prison now.”

