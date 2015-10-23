John Travolta asks O.J. Simpson the tough question in this 'American Crime Story' teaser

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In the teaser above, John Travolta is transformed into attorney Robert Shapiro, the man who got O.J. Simpson cleared of murder charges, for Ryan Murphy’s “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.”

As Simpson’s (Cuba Gooding, Jr.) attorney, Shapiro has to ask the football star one tough question before he agrees to represent him against charges he murdered his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and waiter Ronald Lyle Goldman, in June 1994.

David Schwimmer, Courtney B. Vance, Sarah Paulson, and Selma Blair also star on the series, which premieres in February 2016.

Watch three more teasers below:

