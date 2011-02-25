Pacers Trade For OJ Mayo Not Finished By The Deadline*

Photo: AP

LATEST: No deal. Ken Berger reports the deal wasn’t completed in time.UPDATE: Mike Wells of the Indianapolis Star reports that there’s a chance the teams didn’t get the deal done by the 3:00 pm. deadline.



EARLIER: Commercial Appeal reports that the Memphis Grizzlies have traded OJ Mayo to the Indiana Pacers for Josh McRoberts and a first round pick.

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.