The BBC producer allegedly punched by Jeremy Clarkson had to go to hospital after the altercation

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson talks during a media call for ‘Top Gear Live’ at the ASB Showgrounds on February 12, 2009 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Oisin Tymon, the 36-year-old BBC producer who was allegedly punched by Jeremy Clarkson in a “fracas,” had to go to the hospital after the altercation with the star presenter, the Daily Record reports.

The incident took place outside the Simostone Hall Hotel in the Yorkshire Dales. James May and Richard Hammond, two other presenters on “Top Gear,” had to grab Clarkson and stop him from continuing to hit Tymon, sources told the website.

Tymon later “went to hospital in Northallerton” to receive medical help as he was “feeling dizzy,” the website reports.

The Friarage hospital in Northallerton was not immediately able to confirm whether Tymon was treated there when Business Insider asked about the story.

According to an insider source quoted by the Daily Record, Clarkson threw a racist slur at Tymon during the scuffle, calling him “lazy Irish c—.” It’s not unexpected behaviour from the outspoken TV host. In 2009, Clarkson called then-British Prime Minister Gordon Brown “a silly c—,” triggering bipartisan calls for his resignation.

The producer, who has received personal threats from “Top Gear” fans after the story went public, doesn’t intend to file assault claims against Clarkson, according to the Mirror, and is eager to get back to work.

A source told the Mirror that Tymon doesn’t want Clarkson to be sacked. But he does want the star to have some anger management counselling, the source claimed.

The BBC yesterday started its investigation over the incident. The disciplinary panel is chaired by Ken McQuarrie, the head of BBC Scotland. Clarkson is accused of punching Tymon on the night of Wednesday, March 4.

According to sources, Clarkson got angry when he and the rest of the “Top Gear” crew went back to their hotel after a day of shooting and were served a cold platter of cheese and meat rather than a hot steak for dinner. The incident took place at about 10 p.m. and the chef had already closed the kitchen when the crew arrived to the hotel.

Clarkson admitted there were some “pushing” with Tymon, but claimed he never punched the producer. “Top Gear” host May said he could not remember what happened very clearly because he was “blind drunk” when the incident took place.

The financial pressure the BBC is facing over the issue is huge. “Top Gear” is one of the most successful shows at the corporation; it is watched, on average, by 350 million people worldwide every week.The shows pulls in an annual revenue of £150 million for the corporation’s commercial arm, according to The Telegraph.

