Oink, The New iPhone App Everyone's Talking About, Is Actually Really Good

There are hundreds of local recommendation apps for iPhone that aim to help you find quality food and drink at venues near you.



These apps let you rank places and then comment on menu items.

Oink, on the other hand, lets you rank anything, from a hamburger, to a video game, to just a cup of coffee.

Oink was built by an incubator called Milk founded by Kevin Rose, TechTV personality and founder of Digg.

Check out our walkthrough of Oink, and then grab the free app from the App Store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.