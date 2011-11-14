Oink, The New iPhone App Everyone's Talking About, Is Actually Really Good

There are hundreds of local recommendation apps for iPhone that aim to help you find quality food and drink at venues near you.
These apps let you rank places and then comment on menu items.
Oink, on the other hand, lets you rank anything, from a hamburger, to a video game, to just a cup of coffee.
Oink was built by an incubator called Milk founded by Kevin Rose, TechTV personality and founder of Digg.
Check out our walkthrough of Oink, and then grab the free app from the App Store.
The app is feed-based, like many social apps, but the real power here is in searching for things near you based on tags.
The app is also for Oinking, or posting mini-reviews and pictures of things you're eating and doing.
Every item on Oink is ranked within the place that serves it, as well as within the tag it's associated with. This part is very unique.
If you've had this cookie before, you can give it a quick thumbs up or thumbs down, or you can talk about it with other users.
Scenario: you're somewhere and you want to review something. Type in the name of the restaurant, bar, or cafe you're at.
Oink hopes that eventually, most menu items will get added for any given restaurant. It's all crowd-sourced.
No need to type in exactly what you got. The point is, how good was your salad, and what other tags can you attach to make this item better for indexing?
