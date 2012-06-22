A Major Energy Ratio Has Flipped And Suddenly Natural Gas Looks A Lot More Expensive

Photo: CNN via YouTube

Ever since the recent financial crisis bottomed, oil prices have shot upward while natural gas prices have collapsed.This has caused the widely watch oil/natural gas ratio to surge.



In recent weeks, however, that spread has dramatically reversed: crude prices have plummeted while natgas has rallied — the former on the economy, the latter on production cuts.

Just today, crude contracts dipped below $79 for the first time since December.

Here’s the story in chart form:

Photo: Bespoke Investment Group

Why this matters is pretty straightforward: If we’re sure we want to switch over all our utilities to cheaper and cleaner-burning natural gas (ala the Pickens Plan), this does not help.

