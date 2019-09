Early 2011 could see oil rise above $100 says Francisco Blanch, Head of Commodities Research at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.



Why? Blanch explains on Bloomberg TV that the increased global demand for fuels accompanied with a recovering global GDP should be enough to push prices higher.



