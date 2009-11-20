Oil Traders Get Even More Bullish On Oil

The net long position of oil traders has ramped up most recently, according to Alan Heap of Citi Investment Research.



The table below shows long vs. short positions, with net long exposure indicated by the black line clearly rising. Citi uses data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

(Via Citi Investment Research, ‘Commodity Heap’, Alan Heap, 19 November 2009)

