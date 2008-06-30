Oil to $143

Oil above $143 this morning as the dollar weakens further and an Iranian general threatens to choke off the Strait of Hormuz:



In a report published Saturday in the conservative Jam-e-Jam newspaper, Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari said that if Iran were provoked, it would also move to control a key oil passageway in the Gulf.

Iran is the world’s fourth-largest oil exporter and about 60 per cent of the world’s oil passes through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

See Also:

Stock Market Predicting an Oil Price Crash (XOM)

Gazprom CEO: Oil Going to $250, OPEC Can’t Stop It, and We Will Be a $1 Trillion Company (GAZ.F)

Offshore Oil Not a Fix: Decade Before New Drilling Helps Prices (XOM)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.