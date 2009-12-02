Oil Tanker Lays The Smack Down On Somali Pirates

Just two days after a U.S. bound tanker carrying $20 million of crude oil was siezed by swashbucklers, a Greek oil tanker succesfully fended off a group of Somali pirates by using flares and high-pressure hoses against their automatic weapons.

Boston.com: The coast guard said the 16 Filipino and eight Greek seamen on board were unhurt. The Sikinos had set off from Sudan with a shipment of oil.

The Maran Centaurus, which pirates boarded on Sunday, is headed toward Somalia’s coast. The attacks highlight the difficulty of keeping ships safe in the region — particularly oil tankers.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.