The captain of an oil tanker refused to refuel a Russian ship to protest Ukraine’s invasion. The crew is ‘very proud’ of him, wife says.

The Georgian captain of an oil tanker refused to refuel a Russian ship in protest against the country’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this week, and the crew is “very proud,” the captain’s wife told Insider.

Video of the incident, which took place Sunday, was first posted by the Voice of America reporter Fatima Tlis and later shared widely on social media.

It shows the vessel’s captain, whom Insider is identifying as David M., speaking to a Russian ship over the radio after it asked for fuel. Insider is not reporting David’s last name to protect his identity, which has been verified by Insider.

“Are you from Russia?” David is heard asking the Russian ship in the video.

When the ship said yes, he responded: “I see, a ship from Russia. We refuse to refuel you … Russian ship, go fuck yourself,” an apparent reference to the message sent by border guards on Ukraine’s Zmiinyi Island who refused to surrender to Russia days earlier.

The owner of the Russian ship who requested the refuel is not clear.

“Guys, leave the politics. We are almost out of fuel,” the Russians can be heard responding.

“Well if you’re almost out of fuel, you have oars — row!” David said, adding: “Glory to the heroes, glory to Ukraine!”

Ana S., who identified as David’s wife, told Insider that the crew — which included one Ukrainian — felt “very proud” of that moment. Insider has verified her identity and marriage and is also not disclosing her last name for security reasons.

Both ships were somewhere in the Middle East, and not close to the conflict in Europe, Ana said. She said she was not allowed to disclose the name and the exact location of the vessel for security reasons.

The captain had previously notified his superiors that he was going refuse fuel to any Russian ship that asked for it, Ana said, adding that she believes the Russian ship was eventually given fuel by another vessel.

“As a sailor, my husband has a responsibility to help anyone in need when at sea. He knew that someone else was going to bunker the Russian ship,” she added. “This was an act of protest for the Georgian crew against the war in Ukraine.”

“It is more important for us because Russia has occupied 20% of our country as well,” Ana said.

Georgia, like Ukraine, is a former Soviet satellite state that shares a border with Russia.

Russia sent troops into the country in what transpired to be a five-day war that left nearly 850 people dead, according to a European Union report published in 2009.

After the war, Russia recognized two disputed territories — South Ossetia and Abkhazia — as independent states, though the Georgian government and the United Nations consider them Georgian territories under military occupation by Russia.

“The whole crew felt very proud and feel blessed to have the opportunity to take a smallest but still a part in protesting Russian aggression,” Ana said.

Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, which as of Wednesday was in its seventh day, has prompted protests across the world.

