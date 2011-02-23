Oil Supply Threatened - Finally Middle East Protests Pull Down Markets

Morning Notes

– Unrest in Middle East has been enough to push down markets

– Libya threatens to cut off oil supply in its entirety should protests continue; hence, oil and oil stocks are up notably

– Several major oil producers have suspended ops in Libya due to the turmoil there

– Inflation concerns in China as a result of potential oil restriction

– Shanghai Comp down 2.6% while Hang Seng closed down 2.1%

– Japan’s outlook cut to negative from stable at Moody’s

– Yen has weakened, yet Nikkei closed down 1.8%

– There was an earthquake in New Zealand (6.3 magnitude)

– Dollar, gold, bonds are seeing a lift- flight to safety plays

– On economic calendar for today: Case Shiller out at 9a; CB Consumer Confidence at 10a

– S&P futures are down 16 handles from FV ahead of the open

