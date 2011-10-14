Oil Stocks: Saudi Arabia Says Iran Will Pay the Price for Alleged Plot

(Written by Rebecca Lipman. List compiled by Eben Esterhuizen, CFA. Insider data sourced from Yahoo Finance)

Two naturalized US citizens of Iranian origin, apparently with ties to the Iranian government, were arrested over an alleged plot to assassinate the Saudi ambassador in the United States. Saudi Arabia and the United States traded charges on Wednesday with Iran over the alleged plan.



“The Saudis, long at odds with Tehran, said Iran would “pay the price” for an exotic plot described by U.S. officials to assassinate their ambassador. The United States threatened further sanctions on Iran, while Tehran called the accusation a fabrication designed to sow discord in the region,” reports Reuters.

The ambassador is fine, but the news makes the market wonder: How will this affect oil stocks?

Any conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran can, and often does, disrupt oil prices. The nations are actively involved in a “contest for power in the oil-rich Gulf” to which the United States is no stranger either.

What we want to know is this: Which oil stocks have the biggest upside potential in the event of an oil price spike?

To help you explore this idea, we started with a universe of about 120 stocks that have an exposure to the oil market.

To refine the list, we collected data on insider transactions, and identified the oil stocks that have seen significant insider buying over the last six months.

Insider executives are using their own money to buy into their employers–do you think this is a bullish signal for the oil market?

1. Crosstex Energy LP (XTEX): Operates as an independent midstream energy company. Over the last six months, insiders were net buyers of 176,490 shares, which represents about 0.65% of the company’s 27.12M share float.

2. QR Energy, LP (QRE): Engages in the acquisition, production, and development of onshore crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Over the last six months, insiders were net buyers of 63,300 shares, which represents about 0.37% of the company’s 16.96M share float.

3. Energy Partners Ltd. (EPL): Operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. Over the last six months, insiders were net buyers of 200,000 shares, which represents about 0.7% of the company’s 28.72M share float.

4. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX): Engages in the acquisition, management, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties. Over the last six months, insiders were net buyers of 2,151 shares, which represents about 0.03% of the company’s 7.00M share float.

5. Triangle Petroleum Corporation (TPLM): Engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional shale oil resources in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. Over the last six months, insiders were net buyers of 880,000 shares, which represents about 2.26% of the company’s 39.00M share float.

6. Isramco Inc. (ISRL): Engages in the acquisition, development, production, and exploration of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Over the last six months, insiders were net buyers of 15,170 shares, which represents about 1.55% of the company’s 978.12K share float.

7. GMX Resources Inc. (GMXR): Operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in the United States. Over the last six months, insiders were net buyers of 18,000 shares, which represents about 0.03% of the company’s 52.69M share float.

8. CAMAC Energy Inc. (CAK): Engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. Over the last six months, insiders were net buyers of 568,600 shares, which represents about 0.98% of the company’s 58.09M share float.

