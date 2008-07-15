Oil Steady At $145

Oil remained above $145/barrel in Asia and analysts are calling the current market “fundamentally tight.” Today’s supply threats:



A five-day strike by Brazilian oil workers cut the production of Petrobras by about 4% (Petrobras is the world’s 6th largest oil company)

Continued tension with Iran

More uncertainty and unrest in Nigeria

A nice drop in oil could go a long way in distracting traders from the many other ills affecting the US and global economies. We’re still waiting…

