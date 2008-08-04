Oil Steadies At $125, But Here Comes Another Tropical Storm

It’s going to be a volatile next few months in the oil markets if every tropical despression or storm panics the market.



As oil dips slighlty below $125 in the early morning, evidence of rising output by OPEC was mosly countered by Tropical Storm Edouard, which is threatening oil facilities in the Gulf Of Mexico.

Political risk in Iran and supply risk in Nigeria continue to weigh on the oil markets as well.

