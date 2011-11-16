And Just Like That We Are (Almost) Back To $100

Crude oil futures for December delivery settled over the $99 per barrel mark on the NYMEX, reaching $99.84 per barrel at their highest.



Strong retail sales and better than expected manufacturing data drove oil futures, on signs that the U.S. economy is expanding and could increase oil consumption.

Here’s a chart that show’s crude oil futures at a three-month high:

