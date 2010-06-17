This Is What An Oil-Soaked Ocean Wave Looks Like

Perhaps the scariest picture yet is this AP photo of an oil-spotted wave crashing just off Orange Beach, Alabama.



Pictures like this will decimate the beach crowd, even as publicity from Gulf states tries to reassure tourists. In this PR video from Orange Beach, a blond spokeswoman admits “some stretches of our beach today are seeing little signs of oil” — before drawing your attention to local golfing attractions.

