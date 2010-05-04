Awesome Infographic On The Enormity Of The Oil Spill

The oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico has ravaged an entire environmental region of the United States, and shows signs of expanding in the near future.



To understand just how bad the spill compared to previous disasters, and how much it is going to cost, take a look at this infographic from Oil and Gas.

From Oil and Gas:

(Click on the image to see a bigger version)

