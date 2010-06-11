Oil Spill Could Take Billions Off Of Gulf Coast Property Values

Photo: MacMcClellan on twitter

If the oil spill has a similar effect to Three Mile Island, past oil spills, and hurricanes, expect a 10 per cent drop in property values in effected areas — which may includes 600 miles of coastline.The estimate comes from CoStar Group Inc via Bloomberg:



Costar, based in Bethesda, Maryland, made its forecast for property prices assuming a 10 per cent loss based on previous disasters, such as oil spills, hurricanes and the 1979 Three Mile Island nuclear accident in Pennsylvania, Miller said. His estimate relied on recent sales data of property within 200 feet of the Gulf waterfront and spanning 600 miles from Venice, Louisiana, to Clearwater, Florida.

The analysis valued the property [loss] at about $3 million an acre, or $43 billion for the entire coastline measured, he said.

Other analysts quotes in the Bloomberg article put the loss at up to 20 per cent for some areas.

We talked with a realtor in Oil Spill Ground Zero who said reported dismal rentals and sales — except for the rooms bought by BP private contractors.

