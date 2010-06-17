Oil Spill Could Drive Alabama Real Estate Into Double-Dip

Photo: Zillow

Home sales in Baldwin County, Ala. dropped 17% from April, according to the Rudulph/Brander Monthly Birmingham Area Real Estate Report (via The Birmingham News). It’s the first time homes sales have declined in May since 2002.The report author suggests home sales will continue to decline as the full impact of the crisis becomes clear:



The impact and fear from this disaster has already made itself felt in this months report…As a result the 12 month moving average line of sales has once again hooked down. The inventory of Used homes remains at a high level. The sales results varied widely by area with the most coastal areas (Gulf Shores, Loxley being hit hardest. Somewhat surprisingly Central Baldwin county and Robertsdale had a very good month, and some areas such as Daphne/Montrose and even Orange Beach held their own. I’m afraid that as the dimensions of the crisis become clearer these once bright spots will fade as well.

We already reported that the only home rentals in oil-blighted Grand Isle, La. are BP contractors renting rooms for workers.

Unfortunately, a housing double dip could be a problem that goes beyond the Gulf Coast.

