Oil Spikes to $117 after Tanker Attack, Gas Prices Set Record

A Japanese tanker was attacked off the Yemeni coast in the Gulf of Aden, sending oil prices close to fresh highs. None of the ship’s 23 crew were injured after a small boat fired a rocket launcher at the Nippon Yusen freighter. Light, sweet crude for May edged up to $117.40 a barrel. Retail gasoline, meanwhile, has hit another record according to a AAA survey, spiking to a $3.503 national average.



