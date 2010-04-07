The 15 Countries That Are Getting Buried By This Oil Spike

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org
Oil prices have surged back at the sight of a global rally in trade. With every leading indicator, from shipping to manufacturing data, pointing towards a global return to growth, oil inevitably follows the trend.
Now some countries around the world are starting to shake and worry about the impact a price rise will have on their economies, many of which are far too reliant on imported oil.
Here are those countries that will get slammed >
The Ukraine's relationship with Russia over oil leads to near yearly crises over exports, in which Russia holds the Ukraine to ransom over pricing.
Source: Nationmaster.com and Reuters
A new oil pipeline from Mozambique to South Africa is meant to be completed in 2011 and deliver significant supply to the Johannesburg area.
Source: Nationmaster.com and Petroline Holdings
Turkey's geo-strategic position establishes it as a gateway for oil from the Middle East to European markets. It will shortly be tapping into that potential, with several pipeline projects meant to run through the country.
Source: Nationmaster.com and Worldpress.org
Thailand may have 290 million barrels in reserve, but imports more oil than nearly every other country in South East Asia.
Source: Nationmaster.com and Mbendi Information Services
Australian domestic oil production is likely to cease before 2030 as the country runs out of supplies.
Source: Nationmaster.com and The M. King Hubbert centre
Panama ranks 100 in the list of oil exporting countries, behind other limited producers like Puerto Rico and Austria.
Source: Nationmaster.com and Index Mundi
Italian spending on oil is likely to rise by 36% on the back of higher prices and the closure of some refineries.
Source: Nationmaster.com and Bloomberg
French energy giant Total has an interest in Iranian oil, which may be halted by expanding sanctions on Iran.
Source: Nationmaster.com and BBC
Germany relies on Russia for much of its energy imports including oil, a relationship which has been tightened by the announced Nord Stream natural gas pipeline.
Source: Nationmaster.com, Wiki, and OilGasArticles
The U.S. has significant oil resources untapped, particularly in Alaska where controversy has arisen over environmental issues.
Source: Nationmaster.com, EIA, and Wiki
Guatemala is a member of Hugo Chavez's energy alliance and is planning on opening a refinery next year.
Source: Nationmaster.com and Up Stream Online
Spain demands more than 12% of developed Europe's oil, but contributes nothing to its supply.
Source: Nationmaster.com and Mindbranch
Similar to Spain, Greece produces nothing in terms of European oil supply, but has 3.45% of the developed European market demand.
Source: Nationmaster.com and MarketResearch.com
Iran is a key oil partner of Japan and in 2009 accounted for 12% of Japan's import supply.
Source: Nationmaster.com and NYTimes.com
Not surprisingly, they're far and away the most vulnerable.
Source: Nationmaster.com and Israel National News
