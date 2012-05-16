These Cute Dogs Could Soon Sniff Out Oil For The Largest Energy Companies In The World

Photo: SINTEF

Oil companies are contemplating deploying a low-tech but high-cute technology as they prepare for the looming arctic black gold rush: Dogs.



The Guardian reports that large oil companies like Shell plan to use canines, including dachsunds and border collies, to detect oil in remote areas and beneath snow and ice that would otherwise be undetectable.

In 2009, the Norwegian research group completed a study SINTEF completed a study proving the ‘ efficacy. They were able to locate spills up to 5 km away and (separately) as small as 400 mL.

Shell has no immediate plans to officially deploy these dogs, reported The Guardian.

Read more at Guardian.co.uk.

