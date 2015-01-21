What Falling Oil Prices Are Doing To America's Ten Richest Oil Tycoons

You win some, you lose some.

As oil prices continue to fall, some of America’s richest oil tycoons have stayed on top and continued to make money while others have seen their fortunes cut in half.

According to Wealth-X, four of the top ten oil billionaires have actually upped their net worth since oil prices started to decline.

David and Charles Koch top the list with a 7 per cent increase in net worth since June, which Wealth-X attributes to the diversification of their company’s investment portfolio. Elaine Marshall, who holds about 15 per cent of Koch Industries saw her net worth increase by 6 per cent. Richard Kinder of Kinder Morgan Partners increased his net worth the most by 23 per cent.

The biggest loser among the top ten by far was Continental Resources CEO Harold Hamm, currently caught in a bitter and costly divorce battle, who lost 50 per cent of his net worth since June. Sisters Milane Frantz, Randa Williams and Dannine Avara of the Duncan energy empire all saw their net worth decline by 11 per cent.

Here’s the full list from Wealth-X below:

1. David Koch

Net worth in June 2014: $US42 billion

Current net worth: $US44.9 billion

% change in net worth: 7%

2. Charles Koch

Net worth in June 2014: $US42 billion

Current net worth: $US44.8 billion

% change in net worth: 7%

3. George Kaiser

Net worth in June 2014: $US13.3 billion

Current net worth: $US13.2 billion

% change in net worth: -1%

4. Richard Kinder

Net worth in June 2014: $US9.2 billion

Current net worth: $US11.3 billion

% change in net worth: 23%

5. Harold Hamm

Net worth in June 2014: $US18.5 billion

Current net worth: $US9.3 billion

% change in net worth: -50%

6. Elaine Marshall

Net worth in June 2014: $US7.8 billion

Current net worth: $US8.3 billion

% change in net worth: 6%

7. Ray Hunt

Net worth in June 2014: $US6 billion

Current net worth: $US5.6 billion

% change in net worth: -7%

8. Milane (Duncan) Frantz

Net worth in June 2014: $US6.2 billion

Current net worth: $US5.5 billion

% change in net worth: -11%

9. Randa (Duncan) Williams

Net worth in June 2014: $US6.2 billion

Current net worth: $US5.5 billion

% change in net worth: -11%

10. Dannine (Duncan) Avara

Net worth in June 2014: $US6.2 billion

Current net worth: $US5.5 billion

% change in net worth: -11%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.