Oil Slicks Spotted In South China Sea Thought To Be From Missing Malaysia Airlines 777

The Vietnamese government says it has spotted two large oil slicks off the southern coast of the country that are believed to be from the Malaysia Airlines 777 that disappeared from radar yesterday.

The slicks are between 6 and 9 miles long, AP reports. They are consistent with the type of slick that would be caused by jet fuel, the Vietnamese government says. Another report cites a single 12-mile long oil slick.

Several countries are now participating in the search and rescue operation for the plane, which was carrying 239 people en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

The plane’s last-known position on radar was over the South China Sea. It was cruising at 35,000 feet. The plane disappeared without sending a distress call.

