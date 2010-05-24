Update: Part Of Oil Slick Now Moving In Loop Current

Gregory White

The oil for the Deepwater Horizon leak continues to float ominously in the Gulf of Mexico, and is now beginning to enter the Loop Current. It could be pulled towards Florida in the coming days, and may have less than 10 days until landfall on the state’s coast.

This map from NOAA shows the oil’s current position in pink, and how a small portion of the oil is already caught up in the loop current (diagram of the Loop Current at right).

From Deepwater Horizon Response:

Oil Spill 523 Map

Projection for today, May 23

Source: Deepwater Horizon Response

Projection for Monday, May 24

Source: Deepwater Horizon Response

Projection for Tuesday, May 25

Source: Deepwater Horizon Response

