This map shows how much it costs to transport oil across the US

Elena Holodny

A Credit Suisse research team led by Jan Stuart shared a map showing the transport differentials for oil across the US in a recent note to clients.

The grey routes represent rail transport and the light-blue routes represent pipeline transport across the states. Meanwhile, the yellow, red, and dark teal represent transport by ship — with the colour indicating the destination.

It’s significantly more expensive to transport the commodity by rail than by pipeline.

Screen Shot 2017 01 12 at 10.28.39 AMCredit Suisse

