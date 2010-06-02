Oil Services And BP Have Been Absolutely Devastated In The Last Month

Taking a look at this one month chart on Google Finance, you can really get a feel for how bad the energy industry is hurting from this BP incident in the Gulf.

Oil services companies like Core Laboratories (CLB), Lufkin Industries Inc (LUFK), Schlumberger Limited (SLB), and others are all way down for the month, with Oceaneering International Inc (OII) taking a massive 38.8% hit in its stock in the past month.



Photo: Google Finance

