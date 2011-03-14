Oil Sinks Below $100 As Saudi Moves Troops Into Bahrain

The price of oil is sinking in the futures market as the situation looks to be calming in the Middle East.



Overnight, Saudi Arabia moved troops into Bahrain to calm the situation there. The United Arab Emirates is expected to send troops today.

Both NYMEX futures and Brent oil prices are sliding today as a result. Brent is down 1.36%, at $111.36.

Take a look at oil futures, now trading below $100 a barrel.

