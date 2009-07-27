Oil Sands Industry Swears It's Not That Dirty

Oil sands industry puts out a report saying it’s not that dirty. [Environmental Capital]

Clothes made out of coffee grinds. [Guardian]

Hillary Clinton and Tim Geithner call for the US and China to redefine their relationship. [WSJ]

The natural gas ETF UNG is too big. It’s buying off-market gas swaps. [FT Alphaville]

Looking at Russia’s role in climate change. [Green Inc.]

Years of uranium mining has led to contamination in Navajo land in Arizona. [NYT]

Electric bicycles are the gaining in popularity in Japan. [NYT]

Saudi Arabia is burning more oil to generate electricity [Reuters]

A round up of all the recent news on high speed rail. [Infrastructurist]

How are the 7 major western oil companies, who report earnings this week coping with lower oil? [FT]

Big interview with the CEO of SolarCity. [Sramana Mitra]

Nancy Pelosi says she doesn’t care if she’s unpopular. [Politico]

