Oil Sands Industry Swears It's Not That Dirty

Oil sands industry puts out a report saying it’s not that dirty. [Environmental Capital]
Clothes made out of coffee grinds. [Guardian]
Hillary Clinton and Tim Geithner call for the US and China to redefine their relationship. [WSJ]
The natural gas ETF UNG is too big. It’s buying off-market gas swaps. [FT Alphaville]
Looking at Russia’s role in climate change. [Green Inc.]
Years of uranium mining has led to contamination in Navajo land in Arizona. [NYT]
Electric bicycles are the gaining in popularity in Japan. [NYT]
Saudi Arabia is burning more oil to generate electricity [Reuters]
A round up of all the recent news on high speed rail. [Infrastructurist]
How are the 7 major western oil companies, who report earnings this week coping with lower oil? [FT]
Big interview with the CEO of SolarCity. [Sramana Mitra]
Nancy Pelosi says she doesn’t care if she’s unpopular. [Politico]
