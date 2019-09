Oil has hit $130 for the day, though it’s settled at around $122 currently. Keep track on Bloomberg to see what’s going on. In other news, the Dow is down almost 300 points. Thank goodness we made this graphic last week.

UPDATE: The price of oil closed today at $120, but it’s around $108 in after hours trading. The Dow lost 373 points today.

