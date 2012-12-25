Oil Rig Dressed Up As Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Wishes You Merry Christmas

Rob Wile

The New York TimesJack Healy pointed us to the Facebook page “Bakken Fail Of The Day.”

Bakken is the name of the shale oil field in North Dakota that’s helping drive the American economic recovery.

Here’s a hilarious pic of an oil rig that’s been transformed into Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

(The photo was actually taken in Texas but was cross-posted to BFOTD. Thanks to Oilfield Wives and Mommies for letting us run it.)

bakken rudolph

Photo: Bakken Fail Of The Day

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.