Oil Rig Dressed Up As Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Wishes You Merry Christmas

The New York Times‘ Jack Healy pointed us to the Facebook page “Bakken Fail Of The Day.”



Bakken is the name of the shale oil field in North Dakota that’s helping drive the American economic recovery.

Here’s a hilarious pic of an oil rig that’s been transformed into Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

(The photo was actually taken in Texas but was cross-posted to BFOTD. Thanks to Oilfield Wives and Mommies for letting us run it.)

Photo: Bakken Fail Of The Day

