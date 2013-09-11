Look What Happened To Oil Prices The Moment Obama Said He Wanted To Delay A Vote On Attacking Syria

Last night Obama made a speech laying out the case for attacking Syria.

But he said that he had asked Congress to postpone a vote authorizing such a strike while a diplomatic solution was being found.

As we noted at the time, various equity markets around the world caught a spike on the news.

Check out what happened to oil futures just before 9:15 ET (when his talks concluded). They instantly dropped.

Eventually oil prices gained again, but this is a nice example of how headlines and sentiment can combine to create quick reactions.

