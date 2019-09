US light crude for May delivery spiked $4.18 to $105.40 a barrel after a weaker than expected inventory report said that crude supplies remained unchanged. Analysts were looking for an increase of 1.7 million barrels and when the report crossed the wire, prices surged.



