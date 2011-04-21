Oil Prices: When Will Demand Fall Off?

At what price for oil will demand start to diminish? Supply issues have been driving the price of crude higher over the last few months, currently at %110 per barrel with some analysts predicting it could go as high as $150 p/b. Uprisings in the Middle East have sent shocks through the markets, and with the purchasing power of the US Dollar diminishing the situation could become far worse. Prices at the gas pump are continually rising, taking their toll on consumer’s bank accounts. So does this mean gas could rise to $6 per gallon plus? I think at some point it may cost people more to get to work than they actually make.

